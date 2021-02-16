Featured Opportunities
Attend a My CHI. My Future. Winter Kickback!
December & January | Teens or All Ages | My CHI. My Future. Community Regions
Attend one of the many My CHI. My Future. Winter Kickbacks happening across Chicago! These events are planned by youth, for youth and are free!
Get Into Winter Break with My CHI. My Future!
December 21st - January 5th | All Ages | Citywide
Looking for fun activities, events, and programs over winter break? Escape the cold and get into the hundreds of opportunities available on the My CHI. My Future. app and website — like Winter Kickbacks, events at Parks and Libraries, and other holiday events from downtown to your community! #MCMFWinterBreak
Ice Skating Season is Here!
Winter | All Ages | Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park, and more!
Throughout winter, you can stay active outdoors while enjoying a fun time with family and friends at one of seven outdoor ice rinks located throughout the city. In addition to open skate sessions, most rinks offer programming and events throughout the season.
Work at the Chicago Park District!
Year-Round and Seasonal Employment | Citywide | Ages 16 and up
Apply for Summer and Year-Round jobs with the Chicago Park District, such as internships, lifeguard, activities instructors, and more!
Become a Cycle Breaker Today!
Resources for Youth, Parents & Caregivers, Community Leaders, and more
Discover resources, programs, events, mentorship, and more to heal together and foster peace in Chicago’s neighborhoods by becoming a Cycle Breaker today.
